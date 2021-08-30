The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.60

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 15575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

