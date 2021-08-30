The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Mosaic has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Mosaic to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NYSE MOS opened at $32.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

