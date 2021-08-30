The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $142.35. 37,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

