The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SO. Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61. The Southern has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

