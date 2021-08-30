The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Timken by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.