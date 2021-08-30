The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $2,190,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $162.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

