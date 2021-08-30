The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

WEIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,785. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.