The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Wendy’s to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,964,566 shares of company stock valued at $49,540,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

