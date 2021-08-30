The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

