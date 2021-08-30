Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $558.53. The company had a trading volume of 873,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

