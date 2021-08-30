Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.