ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDUP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other ThredUp news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDUP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

