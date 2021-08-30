Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.81. 10,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $195,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.