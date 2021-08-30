Titan Capital Management LLC CA Purchases New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF comprises about 0.2% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.39. 11,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,986. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21.

