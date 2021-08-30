Todd Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 12,749.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 702.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 266,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $104.68 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

