Todd Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 66,557 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 105.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $5,835,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,454.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.65 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

