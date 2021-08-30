Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

