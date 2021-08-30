Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235,699 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,505,000 after purchasing an additional 143,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,971,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yandex by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,350,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

