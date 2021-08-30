Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $21,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in ICON Public by 2.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ICON Public by 36.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $253.71 on Monday. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $257.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.44.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.27.

ICON Public Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.