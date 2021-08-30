Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 131.9% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $106.60 on Monday. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $115.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

