Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of TOL opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

