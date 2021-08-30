Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the July 29th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TGLVY opened at $3.64 on Monday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

