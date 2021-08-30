Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $41.79 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

