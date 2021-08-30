Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $68.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.