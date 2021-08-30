Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Down 50.3% in August

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the July 29th total of 162,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREB. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,192,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,980,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 243,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,305. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. Trebia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

