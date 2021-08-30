Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,498 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. 4,267,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,489. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.