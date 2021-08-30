Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,231 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,912 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded up $7.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $665.83. 60,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,892. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $662.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.