Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 27,287 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $37,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,462. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

