Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,238 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of The New York Times worth $29,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 794,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.