Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $19.89 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 208.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.08. 904,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.37. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

