Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $33.58 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 165,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 181,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $1,914,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 349,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock remained flat at $$54.77 on Monday. 11,602,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,414,965. The company has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.