Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $45.47 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $45,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $458.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $463.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

