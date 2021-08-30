Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

TRIN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $427.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

