Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.01.

Several research firms recently commented on TBK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. 388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,178. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $97.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.