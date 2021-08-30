Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $18.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TGI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

