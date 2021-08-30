Truist Initiates Coverage on European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

