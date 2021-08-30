TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 434,800 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MEDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of MEDS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.06. 46,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,692. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

