Tutti Frutti (TFF) Hits Market Cap of $107,525.56

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $107,525.56 and approximately $9,670.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

