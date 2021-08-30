Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.75. 84,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,778. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.