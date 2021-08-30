Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,388 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coupang by 741.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. 467,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,319,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

