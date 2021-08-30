Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 29,330 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,330 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 300,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,325. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

