Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $102,261,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.