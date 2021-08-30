Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

TWST opened at $111.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,632 shares of company stock worth $14,255,906. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.