Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.51 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

