U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $144,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after acquiring an additional 415,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

USB opened at $58.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

