Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $3.88 million and $393,067.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00073070 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.