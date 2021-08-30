United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $5,972,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Bankshares by 25.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 145,858 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

