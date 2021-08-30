Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Update

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Unitil stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.28. 38,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $741.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

