Uptrennd Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $123,406.10 and approximately $25.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

