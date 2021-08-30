Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,051 shares of company stock worth $3,105,255 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97. Upwork has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

